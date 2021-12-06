REBusinessOnline

Avenir Opens 88-Unit Memory Care Community in Los Angeles

Avenir Memory Care Westside in Los Angeles features 88 memory-care units.

LOS ANGELES — Avenir Senior Living has opened Avenir Memory Care Westside, a seniors housing community in Los Angeles’ Westchester neighborhood. The community features 88 memory care units using a specialized program that aligns residents who have similar cognitive abilities.

“We call this the cognitive lifestyle,” says Jason Gurash, vice president of sales and marketing for Avenir Senior Living. “Taking it a step further, every neighborhood is intentionally designed to look exactly the same. That way, everything is familiar. Residents feel comfortable and at home even if they need to move to a higher level of support.”

