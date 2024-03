PLEASANTON, TEXAS — Avensis Energy has signed an 18,000-square-foot industrial lease in Pleasanton, about 40 miles south of San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 206 Oil Road was built on 4.9 acres in 2014 and totals 27,000 square feet. Carlos Marquez and Brian Heines of Partner Real Estate represented the landlord, Four Seasons Business Park II Ltd., in the lease negotiations. Sonit Seth with The Seth Brothers Team represented the tenant.