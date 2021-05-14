Aventon Breaks Ground on $100M Multifamily Project in Alexandria, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Aventon Cos. has broken ground on Aventon Huntington, a new apartment development located adjacent to the Huntington Metro station in Alexandria that is valued at more than $100 million. The 366-unit property will be situated just south of Washington, D.C., and within a few miles of Old Town Alexandria, the Capital Beltway, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Amazon’s HQ2 in National Landing. The project is slated to be complete in the spring of 2023.

Located on approximately four acres at 5919 N. Kings Highway, Aventon Huntington will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that include smart home technology. The seven-story property will have over 15,000 square feet of indoor amenity space including remote-working lounges with private offices, fitness and yoga studios, gaming and media lounges, a podcast studio, video conference studio, rooftop deck and indoor sky lounge with private dining space, pet spa, automated package delivery, bike storage and repair shop and covered parking.

Outdoor community amenities will include a private resort-style pool, summer kitchen, outdoor media lounge and outdoor remote-working courtyard. The building will be certified Silver under the National Green Building Standard for sustainability.

In January 2020, Aventon began construction on Aventon Crown, another $100 million apartment community that will bring 386 new residences to nearby Montgomery County, Maryland.