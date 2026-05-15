Aventon Breaks Ground on 270-Unit Residential Development in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Aventon Cos. has broken ground on Aventon Eva, a 270-unit multifamily development located at the intersection of Little and Decubellis roads in Tampa. The developer will begin leasing the three-story, garden-style complex in July 2027.

Aventon Eva will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, as well as a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse with dedicated remote workspace, pet spa and a 24/7 fitness center. The property marks Aventon’s third ground-up community in the Tampa Bay region.

The project team includes Cormia Design (architect) and Studio 5 Interiors (interior designer).