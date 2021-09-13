REBusinessOnline

Aventon, CrossHarbor Capital Break Ground on 348-Unit Apartment Community in Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Aventon Belle Isle

Aventon Belle Isle will include 12 garden-style buildings on 24 acres with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Aventon Cos. and co-developer CrossHarbor Capital Partners has broken ground on Aventon Belle Isle, a 348-unit apartment community in Orlando, about 8.8 miles south of downtown Orlando. The property will include 12 garden-style buildings on 24 acres with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

Community amenities will include a fitness center, yoga studio, remote work offices, automated package delivery, coffee bar, pet spa and a poolside social lounge. Outdoor spaces will include a private pool, cabanas with day beds, hammock garden, outdoor kitchen with grills and dining spaces, walking trails and a dog park.

Located at 5051 Hoffner Ave., the property is located two miles from Orlando International Airport and about 18.7 miles from Walt Disney World Resort.

Maitland, Fla.-based Scott + Cormia Architects is designing Aventon Belle Isle, and Marietta, Ga.-based Design Environments Inc. will designing the interiors. Construction is slated to be complete in the spring of 2023.

With the addition of Aventon Belle Isle, Aventon Cos. now has 891 apartment units under construction in the metro Orlando area. Aventon Alaira, just east of Disney, will deliver 296 units and recently opened its clubhouse, while Aventon Gem Lake will deliver 247 units to the Winter Park submarket when completed in 2022.

