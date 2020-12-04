Aventon to Develop $140M Apartment Community in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Aventon Cos. will develop Aventon North Ridge, a 372-unit apartment community in Raleigh. Aventon expects construction to cost $140 million and to open the community in late 2021. The asset will comprise four three- and four-story buildings, 12 detached carriage homes over private garages and a two-story clubhouse. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities will include a fitness center, yoga studio, media lounges, podcast studio, pool, two dog parks and an outdoor kitchen. Cline Design Associates is the architect.

Locally based Aventon acquired 39 acres to develop the project, which will span 26 acres in its first phase. Aventon will develop the additional 13 acres into a separate multifamily community, for which further details were not disclosed.