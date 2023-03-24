Friday, March 24, 2023
HealthcareLeasing ActivityTexas

Avenue 360 Health & Wellness to Open 5,773 SF Clinic in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Avenue 360 Health & Wellness, a provider of both primary and specialty care services, will open a 5,773-square-foot clinic in Humble, a northern suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 18842 S. Memorial Drive was built in 1982 and renovated in 2011. Trey Martin of Partners Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Martin of Avison Young represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Schmid-Moulton Parkway Ltd. An opening date was not disclosed.

