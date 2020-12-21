Avenue Breaks Ground on 70-Unit Mixed-Income Community in Houston

Pictured is a rendering of Avenue on 34th, a mixed-income community under construction in Houston's Oak Forest neighborhood. About 25 percent of the 11,000 households in this neighborhood face income constraints.

HOUSTON — Avenue, a locally based nonprofit developer, has broken ground on a 70-unit mixed-income multifamily community in Houston’s Oak Forest neighborhood. The unit mix will consist of 23 one-bedroom apartments, 27 two-bedroom units and 20 three-bedroom residences ranging in size from 706 to 1,201 square feet. While 14 units will be offered at market rates, income-restricted units will be designated for families making between $35,000 and $65,000 annually. In addition to amenities such as a playground, learning center and activity room, business center and fitness room, Avenue on 34th will offer resident services including after-school tutoring for children and credit-building and homebuyer education programs for adults. Block Cos. is the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be complete in mid-2022.