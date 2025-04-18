Avenue Opens 161-Unit Active Adult Community in Suburban St. Louis

ST. PETERS, MO. — Seniors housing developer Avenue has opened its first Viva Bene active adult community in the St. Louis suburb of St. Peters. Viva Bene is Avenue’s active adult brand and is focused on offering midmarket-priced rental rates. At nearly 200,000 square feet, the St. Peters property offers 161 units. In the three months since its soft opening, the community is 50 percent leased.

In addition to providing readily available preventive healthcare, Viva Bene provides a holistic wellness hub with fitness, yoga and meditation classes, a fully appointed gym, healthy cooking workshops and other wellness-focused experiential education. Residents can enjoy pools, pickleball courts and picnic areas. Unique to the Viva Bene model is a third-party collaboration with Sevi Health for preventive health services. Residents can opt to receive care navigation and chronic care management services from Sevi Health and also access primary care from the medical practice’s providers.

Viva Bene leases are based on each metropolitan area’s midmarket rental pricing. At Viva Bene St. Peters, one-bedroom units start in the $1600s per month. Garage parking and additional storage units are the only add-on fees. This differs from continuum-of-care communities where monthly prices average $3,450 and fees for buy-in models average $410,000, according to Avenue.