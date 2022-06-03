Avenue Opens 30,500 SF Community Resource Center in Houston
HOUSTON — Avenue, a locally based affordable housing owner-operator, has opened a 30,500-square-foot community resource center in Houston’s Near Northside neighborhood. Global architecture firm Page designed the three-story facility, which houses a community health clinic that provides an array of general and specialty services, as well as a YMCA Children’s Academy. The facility opened in phases beginning last year and now has all services fully operational.
