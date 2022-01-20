REBusinessOnline

Avera Acquires Land in Northwest Houston for 1.3 MSF Industrial Development

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

290-Grand-Logistics-Houston

Pictured is a rendering of 290 Grand Logistics in Houston. The 68-acre site can support up to 1.3 million square feet of industrial space.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Avera Cos. has acquired 68 acres at the intersection of U.S. Highway 290 and Kermier Road in northwest Houston for the development of 290 Grand Logistics, an industrial project that will feature up to 1.3 million square feet of space. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, ample car and trailer parking and build-to-suit office space. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

