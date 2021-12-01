Avera, AEW Capital to Develop 242,021 SF Industrial Project in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — A partnership between locally based developer Avera Cos. and AEW Capital Management will build Champions Park, a 242,021-square-foot industrial project that will be located in northwest Houston. The property will be situated on 14 acres and will feature 36-foot clear heights, ample car and trailer storage and build-to-suit office space. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of next year. Cushman & Wakefield is leasing the development.