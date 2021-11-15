REBusinessOnline

Avera, AEW Capital to Develop 522,135 SF Industrial Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Kilgore-Grand-Parkway-Baytown-Texas

Kilgore Grand Parkway in Baytown is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2022.

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Locally based firm Avera Cos. and AEW Capital Management will develop Kilgore Grand Parkway, a 522,135-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. Situated on a 33.9-acre site near Port Houston, the building will offer 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, an ESFR sprinkler system and build-to-suit office space. Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent for the project, which is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2022.

