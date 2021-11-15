Avera, AEW Capital to Develop 522,135 SF Industrial Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Kilgore Grand Parkway in Baytown is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2022.

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Locally based firm Avera Cos. and AEW Capital Management will develop Kilgore Grand Parkway, a 522,135-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. Situated on a 33.9-acre site near Port Houston, the building will offer 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, an ESFR sprinkler system and build-to-suit office space. Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent for the project, which is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2022.