Baywood Logistics will be Avera's 12th development in southeast Houston.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Avera Breaks Ground on 374,297 SF Industrial Project in Southeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Avera Cos. has broken ground on Baywood Logistics, a 374,297-square-foot industrial project in southeast Houston. Baywood Logistics will be a front-load building that will be situated on a 34-acre site south of the Houston Ship Channel. Building features will include 36-foot clear heights, 235-foot truck court depths, 62 dock-high doors, ample car and trailer parking space, 4,197 square feet of office space and an ESFR sprinkler system. Completion is slated for mid-2026. CBRE has been named the leasing agent.

