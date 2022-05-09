Avera Cos. Breaks Ground on 120,022 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Avera Cos. has broken ground on a 120,022-square-foot industrial project that will be located on an 8.2-acre site in north Houston. The building will be the fourth within Avera’s Century Plaza Distribution Center and will feature 32-foot clear heights, 195-foot truck court depths and an ESFR sprinkler system. Construction is scheduled for a second-quarter 2023 completion. CBRE will lease the building.