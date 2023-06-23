Avera Cos. Breaks Ground on 484,424 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Houston

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Avera Cos. has broken ground on Kilgore Grand Parkway, a 484,424-square-foot industrial facility in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The cross-dock facility will be situated on a 33.9-acre site and will feature 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, 107 dock-high doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and ample car and trailer parking space. Avera is developing the project in partnership with AEW Capital Management. Delivery is slated for the second quarter of next year. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the property for lease.