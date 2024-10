HOUSTON — Locally based firm Avera Cos. will develop a 401,154-square-foot industrial project in southeast Houston. Avera Baywood will be a front-load building that will be situated on a 34-acre site west of the Houston Ship Channel. Building features will include 36-foot clear heights, oversized truck courts and an ESFR sprinkler system. Completion of the project, which will be Avera’s 12th development in the southeast Houston submarket, is slated for late 2025.