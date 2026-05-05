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Averitt is investing heavily in a new campus near Charlotte Douglas International Airport that will effectively double the freight firm's workforce in the region over the next four years.
DevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

Averitt to Build $200M Industrial Campus Near Charlotte Airport

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Averitt, a transportation and supply chain management company based in Cookeville, Tenn., has announced plans to develop a regional logistics campus near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Charlotte Business Journal reports that the freight company is investing $200 million for the 100-acre campus.

The development will include two distribution centers totaling more than 500,000 square feet; a 75,000-square-foot cross-dock facility; a two-story regional office totaling 16,000 square feet; and parking for more than 400 trailers. The campus will also offer fleet maintenance, fueling and driver support facilities.

The investment is expected to double Averitt’s Charlotte area workforce over the next four years and will replace its current 40,000-square-foot service center at 3708 Westinghouse Blvd. that houses 182 full-time associates. Construction on the new campus is expected to begin immediately and wrap up in 2028.

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