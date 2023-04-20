Thursday, April 20, 2023
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Avia Equities Sells 284-Unit Wayman Apartments in North Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Avia Equities, an investment firm with offices in Dallas and Los Angeles, has sold The Wayman, a 284-unit apartment community in North Austin. The Wayman offers one- and two-bedroom units as well as a pool, coffee bar and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Avia Equities invested in capital improvements during its hold of the property, including replacing roofs and windows, painting building exteriors, enhancing amenity space and rebranding the property. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

