Aviation Services Firm Signs 11,315 SF Office Lease in Irving

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — G2 Secure Staff, which provides a range of services like cabin cleaning and customer support to the aviation industry, has signed a 11,315-square-foot office lease at Canal Centre, a 10-story office building located at 400 E. Las Colinas Blvd. in Irving. Lucas Kay, Garrett Gibbons Jr., Reggie Beavan III, Andy Iversen, Chris Mason, John Beach and Trace Elrod of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Sunwest Real Estate Group represented the landlord.

