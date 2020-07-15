REBusinessOnline

Avid Realty, Electra Capital Acquire 330-Unit Apartment Community in Houston

The Pines at Woodcreek in Houston totals 330 units. The property was built in 2015.

HOUSTON — A joint venture between Avid Realty Partners and preferred equity partner Electra Capital and has acquired The Pines at Woodcreek, a 330-unit apartment community in north Houston. Built in 2015, the property offers studio, one and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, coffee lounge, business center, fitness center, entertainment room, outdoor grilling stations, package locker system and a dog park. Newmark Knight Frank brokered the transaction, the seller in which was not disclosed.

