Avid Realty, Electra Capital Buy 213-Unit Pearl at Midtown Apartments in Northeast Dallas

The Pearl at Midtown in Dallas totals 213 units. The property was built in 1972.

DALLAS — New York-based investment firm Avid Realty Partners has purchased The Pearl at Midtown, a 213-unit apartment community in northeast Dallas. Florida-based Electra Capital contributed a $7.8 million preferred equity investment to the deal. Built in 1972, the property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 400 to 1,034 square feet that include private patios and balconies. The amenity package consists of a clubhouse with a lounge and game room, business center, spa/sauna, fitness center, a pool and onsite laundry facilities. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.