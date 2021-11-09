REBusinessOnline

Avid Realty, Electra Capital Buy 213-Unit Pearl at Midtown Apartments in Northeast Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Pearl-at-Midtown-Dallas

The Pearl at Midtown in Dallas totals 213 units. The property was built in 1972.

DALLAS — New York-based investment firm Avid Realty Partners has purchased The Pearl at Midtown, a 213-unit apartment community in northeast Dallas. Florida-based Electra Capital contributed a $7.8 million preferred equity investment to the deal. Built in 1972, the property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 400 to 1,034 square feet that include private patios and balconies. The amenity package consists of a clubhouse with a lounge and game room, business center, spa/sauna, fitness center, a pool and onsite laundry facilities. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  