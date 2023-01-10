Avis Budget Group Signs 155,234 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Parsippany, New Jersey

Latitude features two symmetrical five-story wings comprised of offices, meeting spaces, and lifestyle services and experiences.

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Avis Budget Group has signed a 155,234-square-foot office headquarters lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. The holding company of the car rental agency will occupy space at LATITUDE, a two-building, 35-acre campus. Jon Meisel and Joseph Sarno of CBRE represented Avis in the lease negotiations. David Simson and Jaime Drummond of Newmark represented the landlord, a joint venture between Rubenstein Partners and Vision Real Estate Partners, which acquired the property in 2018 and implemented a capital improvement program.