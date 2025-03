NEW YORK CITY — Avis Budget Group has signed a 21,400-square-foot retail lease in The Bronx. The car rental agency has committed to the property at 4075-4077 Boston Road, which includes a 16,000-square-foot lot, for the next 20 years. Steve Lorenzo and Garry Steinberg of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Ariel Castellanos and Federico Mazzeo from Pinnacle Realty represented the landlord.