Avison Young Acquires New Jersey Firm Cresa NJ-North/Central, Launches Second Local Division

Posted on

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Toronto-based real estate firm Avison Young has acquired Cresa NJ-North/Central LLC (CNJ) and has launched its second New Jersey division in CNJ’s former Rutherford office. Founded in 2011, CNJ was a privately held real estate firm that specialized in corporate tenant representation. Seven professionals, including former managing principals Tom Giannone and Ron Ganter, have joined Avison Young, bringing with them a combined 50 years of experience in pharmaceutical, biotech, technology, telecommunications and financial real estate services. Avison Young’s newest office represents its 54th in the United States and 79th overall. The company now employs more than 2,400 professionals.