Avison Young Arranges $1.4M Sale of Steak ’N Shake-Occupied Property in Plainfield, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The 3,414-square-foot property is located at 6208 Cambridge Way.

PLAINFIELD, IND. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a 3,414-square-foot property occupied by Steak ’N Shake in Plainfield for $1.4 million. Built in 1996, the restaurant is located at 6208 Cambridge Way. There are approximately five years left on the corporate-guaranteed lease. Matthew Spear and Hayden Eaves of Avison Young represented the California-based buyer, which completed a 1031 exchange. An Indiana-based private investor was the seller.

