Avison Young Arranges 104,013 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Avison Young has arranged a 104,013-square-foot office headquarters lease in Houston. The tenant, Camden Property Trust, will relocate from Greenway Plaza to floors 25 through 29 at Williams Tower, a 1.4 million-square-foot building located at 2800 Post Oak Blvd. in Houston’s Galleria neighborhood. Anthony Squillante and Dustin Devine of Avison Young represented the tenant, which plans to take occupancy next fall, in the lease negotiations. Warren Savery and Nina Seyyedin of CBRE represented the landlord, Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate.

