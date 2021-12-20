Avison Young Arranges $105M Sale of Mixed-Use Development Site in Miami

Melo Group plans to build apartments, condominiums and retail across four 60-story towers at the Biscayne Place land site.

MIAMI — Avison Young has arranged the $105 million sale of approximately three acres called Biscayne Place in Miami for a future mixed-use development. Michael Fay, John Crotty, David Duckworth, Brian de la Fe and Berkley Bloodworth of Avison Young represented the seller, Midgard Group. Joel Rodriguez of Global Investments Realty represented the buyer, Miami-based Melo Group. Construction has not started and the development timeline was not disclosed.

Melo Group plans to build apartments, condominiums and retail across four 60-story towers at the Biscayne Place land site. Located within an opportunity zone at 1700 Biscayne Blvd., Biscayne Place will be situated near Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District between Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue. The site is currently home to a Burger King, a two-story mixed-use commercial building, parking lots and several vacant parcels.