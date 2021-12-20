REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Arranges $105M Sale of Mixed-Use Development Site in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Biscayne

Melo Group plans to build apartments, condominiums and retail across four 60-story towers at the Biscayne Place land site.

MIAMI — Avison Young has arranged the $105 million sale of approximately three acres called Biscayne Place in Miami for a future mixed-use development. Michael Fay, John Crotty, David Duckworth, Brian de la Fe and Berkley Bloodworth of Avison Young represented the seller, Midgard Group. Joel Rodriguez of Global Investments Realty represented the buyer, Miami-based Melo Group. Construction has not started and the development timeline was not disclosed.

Melo Group plans to build apartments, condominiums and retail across four 60-story towers at the Biscayne Place land site. Located within an opportunity zone at 1700 Biscayne Blvd., Biscayne Place will be situated near Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District between Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue. The site is currently home to a Burger King, a two-story mixed-use commercial building, parking lots and several vacant parcels.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  