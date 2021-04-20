Avison Young Arranges $13 Million Sale of Mission Critical Industrial Facility in Milliken, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

Ranger Energy Services will continue to occupy the 131,389-square-foot industrial facility at 3333 E. Center Drive in Milliken, Colo.

MILLIKEN, COLO. — Avison Young has brokered the sale-leaseback of Ranger Energy Services’ mission critical facility located at 3333 E. Center Drive in Milliken. Salt Lake City-based The Ninigret Group acquired the asset from Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) for $13 million.

Ranger Energy Services signed a long-term lease to continue to occupy the 131,389-square-foot facility, which was built in 2000 on 23.3 acres. The tenant utilizes the facility for oil and gas operations, including fleet maintenance and storage supporting the operations of Ranger’s region-wide DJ Basin energy services business.

Ranger is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations.

Rick Egitto, Dawn McCombs, Kevin Hann, Jonathan Hipp and Rich Murphy of Avison Young represented the seller and sourced the buyer in the deal.