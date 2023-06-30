Friday, June 30, 2023
1400 S. Colorado Blvd. is an office building in Denver.
Avison Young Arranges 13,400 SF Lease for Law Firm in Denver

by Jeff Shaw

DENVER — Avison Young has negotiated a 10-year lease agreement for a 13,400-square-foot office space at 1400 S. Colorado Blvd. in Denver. 

Law firm Springer, Steinberg, Giacomini, Burstein and Holycross will occupy the entire top floor of the recently renovated building. The five-story property underwent a full renovation to transform it into a multi-tenant building. 

Avison Young’s leasing agents represented the owner, Matt Lewan, CEO of Integrated Property Services, and directly sourced the tenant. The move-in is scheduled to take place in November 2023.

