Thursday, March 30, 2023
Avison Young Arranges $14M Sale of Medical Office Building Near Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Avison Young has arranged the $14 million sale of a 70,140-square-foot medical office building located in the Southern New Jersey community of Washington Township. The two-story building sits directly across from the Jefferson Hospital Washington Township campus. Gordon MAB Associates sold the building to New Jersey-based Atkins Cos., which plans to implement a capital improvement program. Scott Martin, Jim Kornick, Michael Wilson and Erik Foster of Avison Young represented both parties in the transaction.

