Avison Young Arranges $16M Sale of North Miami Shopping Center

NORTH MIAMI FLA. — Avison Young has arranged the $16 million sale of Sans Souci Plaza, a 47,350-square-foot retail property located at 2104 and 2222 NE 123rd St. in North Miami. This acquisition marks the first time the center has been sold.

The property — which is anchored by Zaika Indian Cuisine and Catch Specialty Fish Market — comprises two buildings constructed in 1974 and 1976.

Michael Fay, John Crotty, David Duckworth, Brian de la Fé and Philip Shapiro of Avison Young represented the seller, Matthews Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. Mario Borda of BCRE (Borda Commercial Real Estate) represented the Aventura, Fla.-based buyer.