Monday, April 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Sans Souci Plaza, a 47,350-square-foot retail property located in North Miami, Fla., recently sold for $16 million. This acquisition marks the first time the center has been sold.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Avison Young Arranges $16M Sale of North Miami Shopping Center

by John Nelson

NORTH MIAMI FLA. — Avison Young has arranged the $16 million sale of Sans Souci Plaza, a 47,350-square-foot retail property located at 2104 and 2222 NE 123rd St. in North Miami. This acquisition marks the first time the center has been sold.

The property — which is anchored by Zaika Indian Cuisine and Catch Specialty Fish Market — comprises two buildings constructed in 1974 and 1976.

Michael Fay, John Crotty, David Duckworth, Brian de la Fé and Philip Shapiro of Avison Young represented the seller, Matthews Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. Mario Borda of BCRE (Borda Commercial Real Estate) represented the Aventura, Fla.-based buyer.

You may also like

Mesa West Capital Originates $134M Loan for Student...

Thorofare Capital Funds $74M Bridge Loan for Refinancing...

JLL Negotiates $53.8M Sale of Distribution Center in...

Pealmark Provides Mezzanine Loan for 311-Unit Multifamily Property...

Willowbrook Underway on Renovation of 441,000 SF Shopping...

Presidio Bay Ventures, Artemis Real Estate Buy 121-Unit...

Sword Industrial Partners Purchases 121,816 SF Expo Centre...

NAI Capital Negotiates $7.4M Sale of Office Building...

Newmark Arranges $3.4M Sale of Office Building in...