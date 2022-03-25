Avison Young Arranges $20M Loan for Medical Office Building in McLean, Virginia

Built in 1985, the three-story property was converted from a general office building into a medical office building in 2021.

MCLEAN, VA. — Avison Young has arranged a $20 million loan to refinance a 47,000-square-foot medical office building in downtown McLean. Jon Goldstein, Mike Yavinsky and Wes Boatwright of Avison Young arranged the loan through an unnamed local bank on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Stewart Investment Partners and Chestnut Funds.

Built in 1985, the three-story property was converted from a general office building into a medical office building in 2021. Improvements included outfitting the atrium lobby, corridors, elevators and restrooms, as well as adding energy-efficient lighting and modernizing the parking garage.

Located at 1420 Beverly Road, the property offers access to Interstates 495 and 66 and Dulles Toll Road. The property is also 11.2 miles from Washington, D.C.