REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Arranges $20M Loan for Medical Office Building in McLean, Virginia

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Southeast, Virginia

1420 Beverly

Built in 1985, the three-story property was converted from a general office building into a medical office building in 2021.

MCLEAN, VA. — Avison Young has arranged a $20 million loan to refinance a 47,000-square-foot medical office building in downtown McLean. Jon Goldstein, Mike Yavinsky and Wes Boatwright of Avison Young arranged the loan through an unnamed local bank on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Stewart Investment Partners and Chestnut Funds.

Built in 1985, the three-story property was converted from a general office building into a medical office building in 2021. Improvements included outfitting the atrium lobby, corridors, elevators and restrooms, as well as adding energy-efficient lighting and modernizing the parking garage.

Located at 1420 Beverly Road, the property offers access to Interstates 495 and 66 and Dulles Toll Road. The property is also 11.2 miles from Washington, D.C.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  