Avison Young Arranges $27.7M Construction Loan for Summertown Apartments Near Boise

Located in Meridian, Idaho, Summertown Apartments will feature 190 units and resort-style amenities.

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — Avison Young has secured a $27.7 million loan to finance the construction of Summertown Apartments in Meridian, a suburb 12 miles west of Boise. The borrower is a joint venture between Phoenix Commercial Construction and 111 Capital.

Jay Maddox and Peter Sherman of Avison Young Capital Markets Group arranged the loan, which a Los Angeles-based private lender provided.

Located adjacent to the 58-acre Settler’s Park, Summertown will offer 190 units in a mix of two-story rowhouses and three-story garden-style apartments with gated front garden areas and enclosed garages. Situated on 5.8 acres, the property will feature resort-like amenities.

Construction is slated to begin first-quarter 2020, with the first units delivered during summer 2020.

