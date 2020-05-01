Avison Young Arranges $28.7M Sale of Retail Condominium in Manhattan

The condominium is located in the retail space of 1683 Third Ave.

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has arranged the $28.7 million sale of a 22,563-square-foot retail condominium unit in the Yorkville neighborhood on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Located at 1683 Third Ave., the space is situated at the base of The Kent, a newly constructed, 30-story luxury condominium building. The condominium is split between a 12,796-square-foot retail space and a 9,767-square-foot lower level. The NYC School Construction Authority currently has a long-term lease at the property occupying 11,492 square feet on the ground floor, while the remaining 1,304 square feet of ground-floor space and entire 9,767-square-foot cellar were available for lease at the time of the sale. James Nelson, Vincent Carrega and Neil Helman led an Avison Young team that represented the owner and original developer, Extell Development Co., in the transaction. The buyer was undisclosed.