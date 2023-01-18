REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Arranges $3.6M Sale of Medical Office Building in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Nevada, Office, Western

Located at 6070 S. Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas, the building features 10,000 square feet of medical office space.

LAS VEGAS — Avison Young has brokered the purchase of a medical office property located at 6070 S. Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas. AABECK LLC, an entity of Wound Care Experts, acquired the asset from VUELTA, an entity of a pain management group and former tenant, for $3.6 million.

Built in 2008, the 10,000-square-foot property features reserved covered parking, a large waiting room, 12 exam rooms, a break room, billing office and two doctors’ offices. The buyer plans to occupy 5,000 square feet of the facility with the remainder available for lease.

Barton Hyde of Avison Young represented the buyer, while Kevin Donahoe of Commercial Specialists represented the seller in the deal.

