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The-Archive-Manhattan
According to StreetEasy, The Archive, a historic building in Manhattan’s West Village, was originally constructed in 1892 and converted to apartments in 1988.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Avison Young Arranges $404M Agency Permanent Loan for Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has arranged a $404 million Freddie Mac permanent loan for The Archive, a 479-unit historic apartment building located at 666 Greenwich St. in Manhattan’s West Village submarket. PNC Bank provided the loan to the borrower, an affiliate of Rockrose Development, and will also act as the loan servicer. The 11-story building occupies a full city block and offers amenities such as a zen room, rooftop terrace and a children’s playroom. Scott Singer, Andy Singer, Kevin Swartz and Kathleen McSharry led the transaction for Avison Young.

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