REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Arranges 47,851 SF Office Lease in Tamarac, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

Westpoint Business Center

Sonny’s Enterprises, a Tamarac-based international manufacturer and marketer of conveyorized car wash equipment, parts and supplies, is relocating its corporate offices to Westpoint Business Center.

TAMARAC, FLA. — Avison Young has arranged a 47,851-square-foot long-term office lease at Westpoint Business Center in Tamarac. Tom Viscount of Avison Young represented the tenant, Sonny’s Enterprises, in the lease transaction.

Sonny’s Enterprises, a Tamarac-based international manufacturer and marketer of conveyorized car wash equipment, parts and supplies, is relocating its corporate offices to Westpoint Business Center. The company already occupies 350,000 square feet within Westpoint Distribution Center, a warehouse park next to Westpoint Business Center.

Westpoint Business Center is a freestanding, two-story building. Located at 5870 Hiatus Road, the Westpoint Business Center is located off the Sawgrass Expressway and Commercial Boulevard, and the property has access to the Florida Turnpike. The property is also about 20.6 miles from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and 21.7 miles from Port Everglades.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  