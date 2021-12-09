Avison Young Arranges 47,851 SF Office Lease in Tamarac, Florida

Sonny’s Enterprises, a Tamarac-based international manufacturer and marketer of conveyorized car wash equipment, parts and supplies, is relocating its corporate offices to Westpoint Business Center.

TAMARAC, FLA. — Avison Young has arranged a 47,851-square-foot long-term office lease at Westpoint Business Center in Tamarac. Tom Viscount of Avison Young represented the tenant, Sonny’s Enterprises, in the lease transaction.

Sonny’s Enterprises, a Tamarac-based international manufacturer and marketer of conveyorized car wash equipment, parts and supplies, is relocating its corporate offices to Westpoint Business Center. The company already occupies 350,000 square feet within Westpoint Distribution Center, a warehouse park next to Westpoint Business Center.

Westpoint Business Center is a freestanding, two-story building. Located at 5870 Hiatus Road, the Westpoint Business Center is located off the Sawgrass Expressway and Commercial Boulevard, and the property has access to the Florida Turnpike. The property is also about 20.6 miles from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and 21.7 miles from Port Everglades.