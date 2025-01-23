Avison Young Arranges 691,275 SF Industrial Lease in Rock Hill, South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Avison Young has arranged a 691,275-square-foot industrial lease at Legacy Park East, a Class A industrial park in Rock Hill, a South Carolina suburb of Charlotte. Chris Skibinski, Tom Tropeano, Henry Lobb and Abby Rights of Avison Young represented the landlord, Scannell Properties, in the lease transaction. The unnamed tenant is a leading manufacturer of sustainable packaging.

Legacy Park East is located one mile from I-77 at 2087 Williams Industrial Blvd. The property’s four existing buildings are now fully leased, with the remaining three development sites able to accommodate distribution and manufacturing users.