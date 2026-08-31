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8570-90 NW 56th Street
The 14-property small-bay industrial portfolio located in Doral, Fla., spans approximately 300,000 square feet.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Avison Young Arranges $86M Sale of 14-Property Small-Bay Industrial Portfolio in Doral, Florida

by Abby Cox

DORAL, FLA. — Avison Young has arranged the $86 million sale of a 14-property small-bay industrial portfolio in Doral, a western suburb of Miami. The price equated to $296 per square foot. The portfolio, which is located along NW 54th Street, NW 56th Street, NW 79th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue, spans 300,000 square feet.

Martin Waas of Waas Realty LLC represented the sellers in the transaction. Waas Realty also handled the leasing and management of the warehouses since their development starting in 1973, according to South Florida Business Journal. Michael Fay and David Spillers of Avison Young, along with Industrial Advisors’ Tommy Gil and David Olade and Michael Waite of Miami Warehouse Real Estate, represented the buyer, Midtown Capital Partners.

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