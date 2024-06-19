Wednesday, June 19, 2024
1900-Continental-Blvd_Charlotte-N.C
The multi-tenant industrial building totals 1.4 million square feet at 1900 Continental Blvd. in Charlotte, N.C.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Avison Young Arranges $97M Sale of Industrial Building in Charlotte, North Carolina

by Hayden Spiess

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Avison Young has arranged the $97 million sale of an industrial building located at 1900 Continental Blvd. in Charlotte. The multi-tenant property totals 1.4 million square feet.

LM Real Estate acquired the building from a joint venture between Somerset Properties and Waterfall Asset Management.

Chris Skibinski, Chris Loyd and Erik Foster of Avison Young brokered the transaction. According to the firm, this marks the largest industrial sale within the Charlotte market this year. 

