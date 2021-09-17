REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Arranges Land Sale in Metro Charlotte for 676,000 SF Industrial Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

SALISBURY, N.C. — Avison Young has arranged the land sale of around 40 acres in Salisbury, about 36.5 miles north of Charlotte. NorthPoint Development purchased the land in order to build I-85 Commerce Center, a speculative industrial project that will total 676,000 square feet. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

I-85 Commerce Center will feature 40-foot ceilings, 185-foot truck courts, auto and trailer parking, as well as immediate access to Interstate 85. The project is slated for completion by summer 2022.

