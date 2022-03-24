Avison Young Arranges $90M Sale-Leaseback for Manufacturing Facility in Metro Nashville

Portobello America is building the plant and will use it to manufacture ceramic tiles and to house its U.S. headquarters.

BAXTER, TENN. — Avison Young’s Capital Markets Group has arranged the sale-leaseback of a manufacturing facility in Baxter. The transaction totaled approximately $90 million. Timothy Hall, James Hanson and Tom Viscount of Avison Young arranged the sale-leaseback transaction.

Chicago-based Oak Street Real Estate Capital will fund the construction and purchase the 965,000-square-foot facility, then lease it back to Portobello America, a tile manufacturer and distributor based in Brazil. Portobello America is building the plant and will use it to manufacture ceramic tiles and to house its U.S. headquarters. Portobello America will execute a long-term lease when construction is complete, which is expected in late 2022. The firm estimates the facility will create more than 200 local jobs and generate $150 million in annual revenue, as soon as the full capacity is reached, which is expected to occur by 2026.

The 92-acre, build-to-suit project will include the main manufacturing, warehouse and office building, which will also contain the corporate headquarters and a showroom. The manufacturing plant will feature the latest green technologies to reduce the consumption of electricity, natural gas and water, according to the developer. The project site is situated on the south side of Interstate 40, about 70 miles east of Nashville.