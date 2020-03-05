REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 60,231 SF Medical Office Building in Bloomington, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

The seller, McLean County Orthopedics, will lease back the building.

BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a 60,231-square-foot medical office building in Bloomington for an undisclosed price. The seller, McLean County Orthopedics, will lease back the building on a long-term basis. The facility, located at 1111 Trinity Lane, was constructed as a build-to-suit for McLean in 2016. The property is attached to Advocate Healthcare’s wellness center. Mike Wilson, Erik Foster and Jim Kornick of Avison Young represented the seller. Hammes Partners purchased the asset.

