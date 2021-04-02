Avison Young Arranges Sale of 149,474 SF Industrial Building in Niles, Illinois

The property, located at 6035 Gross Point Road, is fully leased to Fort Dearborn Co.

NILES, ILL. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a 149,474-square-foot industrial building in Niles, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The property, located at 6035 Gross Point Road, is fully leased to Fort Dearborn Co., a producer of labels for consumer goods packaging. Erik Foster and Mike Wilson of Avison Young represented the sellers, Dermody Properties and Wanxiang America Real Estate Group. Boston-based Plymouth Industrial REIT was the buyer.