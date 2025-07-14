Avison Young Arranges Sale of 151,340 SF Office Building in North Dallas

DALLAS — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a 151,340-square-foot office building in North Dallas. The five-story building at 17787 Waterview Parkway was constructed on 5.2 acres in 1994. According to the Dallas Business Journal, the property was formerly home to the global technology firm Concentrix. Bruce Butler, Susan Gwin Burks and John Bowles of Avison Young represented the seller, an entity doing business as CFT NV Developments LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was the Board of Regents of the University of Texas System/University of Texas at Dallas.