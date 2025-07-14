Monday, July 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
17787-Waterview-Parkway-Dallas
The University of Texas at Dallas plans to occupy the entirety of the office building at 17787 Waterview Parkway after making various modifications to the existing space.
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

Avison Young Arranges Sale of 151,340 SF Office Building in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a 151,340-square-foot office building in North Dallas. The five-story building at 17787 Waterview Parkway was constructed on 5.2 acres in 1994. According to the Dallas Business Journal, the property was formerly home to the global technology firm Concentrix. Bruce Butler, Susan Gwin Burks and John Bowles of Avison Young represented the seller, an entity doing business as CFT NV Developments LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was the Board of Regents of the University of Texas System/University of Texas at Dallas.

You may also like

Partnership Breaks Ground on 142,000 SF Academic Project...

Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors Negotiates Sale of...

CBRE Brokers $20.7M Sale of Putnam Green Apartments...

Joint Venture Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Metro...

Luzzatto Co. Receives $32.4M C-PACE Financing for Depot...

Steel Peak Sells Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in...

swissQprint America Acquires 3-Acre Site in Metro Chicago...

NAI Hiffman Negotiates Three Leases at Renovated Office...

Keystone Group, Larkspur Capital Underway on $1.7B Mixed-Use...