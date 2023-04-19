Avison Young Arranges Sale of 234,215 SF Industrial Building in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a 234,215-square-foot industrial building in northwest Houston. The building sits on a 15-acre site at 4414 Hollister Road and features 25-foot clear heights, 150-foot truck court depths, 25 dock-high doors, 155 car parking spaces and 2.5 acres for additional parking or outdoor storage. Drew Coupe and Dawson Smith of Avison Young represented the seller, Austin-based private equity firm Frontera Capital Partners, in the transaction. Nick Peterson of Transwestern represented the undisclosed buyer.