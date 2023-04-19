Wednesday, April 19, 2023
The industrial building at 4414 Hollister Road in Houston offers immediately proximity to two major thoroughfares in U.S. Highway 290 and Beltway 8.
Avison Young Arranges Sale of 234,215 SF Industrial Building in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a 234,215-square-foot industrial building in northwest Houston. The building sits on a 15-acre site at 4414 Hollister Road and features 25-foot clear heights, 150-foot truck court depths, 25 dock-high doors, 155 car parking spaces and 2.5 acres for additional parking or outdoor storage. Drew Coupe and Dawson Smith of Avison Young represented the seller, Austin-based private equity firm Frontera Capital Partners, in the transaction. Nick Peterson of Transwestern represented the undisclosed buyer.

