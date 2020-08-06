REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Arranges Sale of 4,523 SF Retail Property on Long Island

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Retail

CEDARHURST, N.Y. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a 4,523-square-foot retail property located at 424 Rockaway Turnpike in the Long Island town of Cedarhurst. Todd Korren and Amanda Gorozdi of Avison Young represented the seller, Lighting Your Way LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed user that will also occupy the space.

