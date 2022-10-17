REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Arranges Sale of 48,304 SF Office Building in McKinney, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a 48,304-square-foot office building located in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The property was built on 2.7 acres in 2006 and includes 152 surface parking spaces. Susan Gwin Burks, Bruce Butler, John Bowles and Philip Boren of Avison Young represented the seller, Dallas-based PAR Capital, in the transaction. Bill Cox of Carey Cox Co. represented the undisclosed, locally based buyer. The building was roughly 95 percent leased at the time of sale.

Featured Properties  