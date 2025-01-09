Thursday, January 9, 2025
AcquisitionsDevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Avison Young Arranges Sale of 66.8 Acres Near New Northeast Georgia Inland Port

by John Nelson

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of 66.8 acres across four land parcels in Flowery Branch, a city near the upcoming Northeast Georgia Inland Port. The buyer, Alliance Industrial Co., plans to develop two speculative facilities on the newly acquired land, which is situated directly off I-985.

The properties, collectively known as Alliance 985 Business Park, will include Building 100 (113,536 square feet) and Building 200 (426,872 square feet). Alliance plans to break ground on the project this quarter and deliver in early 2026.

Chris Hoag, Jason Holland and Andrew Joyner of Avison Young represented the buyer in the transaction. Stephen Lovett and Zach Tibbs of Norton Commercial brokered the sale of one of the parcels. Alliance has tapped the Avison Young team to lease Alliance 985 Business Park moving forward.

